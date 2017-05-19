Fort Wayne Drops Pitchers’ Duel to Great Lakes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps starting pitcher Hansel Rodriguez made his longest start of the season with seven innings on the mound, but Fort Wayne lost to Great Lakes (Los Angeles Dodgers), 2-1, on Friday night at Parkview Field.

For a fifth consecutive game, the TinCaps tallied 10-plus hits. However, the squad went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base, plus had another three runners thrown out on the bases.

Trailing by a run, Fort Wayne (16-25) put two runners on base with two outs in the ninth inning against Great Lakes reliever Angel German (S), but the right-hander struck out TinCaps center fielder Jack Suwinski to end the game.

Fort Wayne scored in the bottom of the first inning for the second straight game. With one out, Suwinski doubled. Right fielder Jorge Oña followed with a hard-hit grounder to third base. Brandon Davis fielded the ball but made an errant throw to first that allowed Suwinski to move to third base and Oña to advance to second. With third baseman Hudson Potts batting, a wild pitch let Suwinski score for a 1-0 lead.

Great Lakes (19-22) tied the game in the top of the second inning. Cody Thomas led off the inning by hitting a ball off the wall in left field for a triple. A fielding error on Suwinski as he attempted to retrieve the ball allowed Thomas to score on the play, knotting the game, 1-1.

The Loons took the lead in the fifth. Keibert Ruiz doubled to begin the inning. Ruiz moved to third base on an Eric Meza groundout. Luis Paz then picked up his 12th RBI of the season with a single that scored Ruiz to give Great Lakes a 2-1 advantage.

On the mound for the TinCaps, Rodriguez (L) featured strong command of his fastball, keeping it low, and allowed just four hits and one earned run. The right-hander walked only one batter, while striking out a season-best seven.

Great Lakes right-hander Willian Soto went five innings in his start, allowing four hits and an unearned run. Soto allowed one walk and struck out eight batters.

