City council members come out in favor of Lutheran buyout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne City Councilman John Crawford held a news conference Friday morning along with other council members to show support for the proposed sale of Lutheran Health Network from Community Health Systems to a group of area doctors and investors.

Crawford was joined by Tom Didier, Russ Jehl and Jason Arp.

Because healthcare is the number one employer in Allen County, city council is committed to the long-term health of the industry, which employs more than 30,000 jobs according to Crawford.

He believes Lutheran Health Network is subsidizing losses incurred by Community Health Systems, which had a net loss of $1.7 billion in 2016. Conversely, Lutheran Health Network generated $300 million in net profits according to Crawford.

“The medical staff of Lutheran Hospital has been made aware the Community Health Systems met with physicians of Lutheran Health Network this week. We are also aware that you (the board of Community Health Systems) have received an offer for purchase of the Lutheran Health Network. An informational meeting of the medical staff was requested by the medical staff president to attempt to clarify these actions and as a consequence of that special meeting, we hereby resolve: We are committed to continue providing the highest quality care to the community,” said Crawford.

Crawford also mentioned a rally set for Saturday morning at Lutheran Hospital intended to show support for the buyout. He also made it clear that he is part of an independent physician group and he is not personally financially involved with the buyout effort.

“As a city councilman, I support this proposed buyout as a way to foster economic development and capital investment into Fort Wayne…It is much more beneficial for Fort Wayne residents when the profits generated by the Lutheran Health Network are able to remain in Fort Wayne,“ said Crawford.