FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll only lost one game as they cruise to the sectional title.

Sydney Jackson, Katelyn VanWyngarden and Bailey Newman all win 6-0, 6-0 in their singles matches. Mia Toscos and Lauren VanWyngarden wins 6-0, 6-0 while Hannah Wallace and Katie Beier earn the final victory 6-0, 6-1.

The Chargers begin regionals at 4:30 PM at home.