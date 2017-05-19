Bob Knight goes 1-on-1 with Glenn Marini

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bob Knight shared the stage at the Embassy Theatre on Friday night with long-time adversary-turned-friend Gene Keady. But before he spoke the former Indiana University basketball coach sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini.

In their 12-minute interview coach Knight discussed a wide range of topics, including his friendship with Keady, what he believes his legacy is in the state of Indiana, and his thoughts on President Donald Trump, who Knight endorsed during the election season last fall.

Knight weighed in on who he thinks in the best basketball player of all time – and it isnt’t LeBron James.