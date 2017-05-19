Bishop Dwenger clinches outright SAC baseball title with win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A chilly night didn’t stop Bishop Dwenger from celebrating.

After winning a suspended game against South Side to secure at-least a share of the SAC title, the Saints won the scheduled contest in convincing fashion to clinch out the conference outright, 11-1. Junior Grant Richardson helped Dwenger score 10 runs in the fifth inning alone and then made the final put-out of the game.

The Saints were obviously excited about their achievement but they have larger goals in mind for this season. They open up sectionals in the 3A bracket next Wednesday against Garrett.