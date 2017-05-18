Saturday is a Free Fishing Day in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) On Saturday, May 20, adults can fish public waters in Indiana without having a fishing license or a trout stamp. It’s one of several Free Fishing Days scheduled for the years. The next ones are set for June 3 and 4.

There is also a Family Fishing Fun event scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Trine State Recreation Area in Steuben County.

Naturalists will be available at the Trine State Recreation Area Fishing Pier. All fishing equipment and bait will be provided, but resources are limited.