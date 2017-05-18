Paulding Co. declares state of emergency after suspected tornado

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Paulding County Commissioners have declared a state of emergency due to extensive power outages throughout the county.

Emergency management officials said at 4:30 Thursday afternoon, an isolated storm hit the northern part of Emerald Township, east of the village of Cecil. The storm spawned an unconfirmed EF0 tornado. A 1 ½ mile swath was cut through Township Road 123 to Township Road 139 north of Township Road 224. The Cecil substation has been knocked offline.

In addition, two cells of straight line winds hit an area one mile west of the village of Haviland. Power lines are down and several structures were damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy and Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn conducted a survey in an attempt to see if it was tornado damage or thunderstorm wind damage. The National Weather Service will be at the scene Friday to confirm what occurred.

About 940 AEP customers and 300 Paulding-Putnam customers are expected to be without power for several days.

Residents are asked to report storm damages to the Paulding County EMA by calling 419-399-3500.