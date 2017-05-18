North Dakota State at Fort Wayne series opener suspended

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Lightning in the Fort Wayne area has forced the suspension of Thursday’s (May 18) baseball game between the Mastodons and North Dakota State.

The game was halted in the top of the second for nearly two hours due to rain and lightning. The Bison scored five runs in the top of the second when the teams returned to the field. It was still 5-0 when lightning halted the game again in the middle of the third.

The game will resume on Friday (May 19) at 10 a.m. Friday’s regularly scheduled game between Fort Wayne and North Dakota State will follow.