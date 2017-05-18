Jury Pool set to open

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Jury Pool in New Haven will open for the season Memorial Day weekend.

The popular pool at 1702 Glencoe Blvd. will open Saturday, May 27. The regular pool hours are 12:30-8 p.m. daily.

More than 46,000 people visited Jury Pool in 2016, the most in the pool’s history.

The city of Fort Wayne’s parks department announced Wednesday that the city’s free splash pads will be turned on Saturday, May 27 at 9 am., and Northside Pool will be open May 27 – May 29 and will reopen on a daily basis starting June 3. McMillen Pool will open for the season on June 3.

Lifeguards are needed before Memorial Park Pool can open, the city said.