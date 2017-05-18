Indiana Tech baseball eliminated by Oklahoma Wesleyan

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – The No. 18-ranked and second-seeded Indiana Tech baseball team fell to No. 3-ranked and top-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan, 14-6, on Thursday afternoon in the championship game of the NAIA National Championship Opening Round at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

The Warriors would take the lead right off the bat as Charlie Sipe hit his 15th home run of the season on the second pitch of the ballgame to go up 1-0 on the Eagles. Oklahoma Wesleyan would respond quickly though, scoring two runs in the second and third each, with three of the runs coming off home runs.

Tech would answer back with a four-run fourth inning though, stringing together four hits and taking advantage of two hit batters. Peyton Newsom drove in two runs with a double down the left field line to cut the deficit to one while Sipe knocked in his second run of the game with a single to right three batters later as the Orange and Black went up 5-4.

The hosts would counter in the fifth as they started off the inning with six straight singles to take a 7-5 lead before adding two more runs to extend the lead to 9-5. OKWU would continue to put up the runs as they added three in the sixth and two in the seventh to make it a 14-5 game.

The Orange and Black would not go down lightly though, with Newsom driving in David Barksdale in the eight and getting runners to first and second with one out in the ninth, but the Eagles would get a double play to end the game and clinch a spot in the AVISAT-NAIA World Series.

Sipe would finish the day going 4-5 at the plate while Dante Biagini, Tighe Koehring and Newsom finished with two hits each.

Tech finishes the season with a 44-14 record.