Fort Wayne officials tour model for GE redevelopment

DURHAM, N.C. (WANE) A contingent of officials traveled to Durham, North Carolina, on Thursday to tour the American Tobacco campus, which will serve as a model for the $300 million redevelopment of Fort Wayne’s General Electric campus.

In February, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. announced Monday that Baltimore-based Cross Street Partners was selected to buy and redevelop GE’s Broadway campus. The multi-year project will transform the vacant and devitalized 31-acre campus into a “mixed-use, place-based innovation district” that will include commercial, retail and market, residential, hotel and community space, along with a tract for a university, Greater Fort Wayne officials said.

Much like the American Tobacco campus.

The sprawling campus, once home to the American Tobacco Company, features dozens of eateries, businesses and educational spaces, as well as a theater and man-made river and rushing waterfalls, all wrapped around the ballpark of the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team. The true live-work-play area is one of downtown Durham’s hottest destinations.

Developers hope to see the same success come to Fort Wayne’s GE campus.

