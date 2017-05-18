Donnelly, Banks call meeting to discuss future of 122nd

WASHINGTON (WANE) U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd) will host a roundtable for federal officials to meet with state and local stakeholders to discuss the long-term future of the 122nd Fighter Wing and the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base.

Donnelly’s office announced the roundtable discussion on Thursday. It’s not clear when the discussion will be held.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss a collaborative plan to ensure the strongest possible future for the 122nd, Donnelly’s office said in a news release. The wing’s current and potential future missions, opportunities for federal, state, and local action, and priorities for stakeholder advocacy will all be discussed.

Donnelly is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Banks, a freshman congressman, is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“As we work toward a long, successful future for the 122nd flying air combat missions for decades to come, we must engage with the stakeholders at every level,” said Donnelly. “I’m proud to work with Congressman Banks to bring this group together.”

Added Banks: “This is an excellent opportunity for federal, state and local leaders to come together and discuss how we can best advocate for the 122nd Fighter Wing and the guardsmen who serve in Fort Wayne. Our community stands in support of the 122nd Fighter Wing and our air base, and I appreciate Senator Donnelly joining with me to host this important event.”