Concordia’s Hughes signs with Colgate for track and football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Keontre’ Hughes helped the Cadets football team to the 3A state title and the track squad to the 3A indoor state championship as senior. Now, he’s going to continue his career in both sports at Colgate University.

Hughes signed with Colgate on Thursday afternoon.

In football, Hughes plays defensive back. On the track, he won the 60 meter hurdles state title during the indoor spring season. He is a nationally rated hurdler and has been a four captain for the Concordia track team.

Keontre’ is also one of two Lilly scholarship winners from Concordia.