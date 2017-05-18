Colts standouts Hilton, Butler headline “Colts At Bat”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Receiver T.Y. Hilton and defensive back Darius Butler took center stage at Parkview Field on Thursday night, headlining the annual “Colts At Bat” event in Fort Wayne.

Hilton is coming off this third Pro Bowl appearance. He led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards last season on 91 receptions with six touchdowns.

Butler has played eight seasons in the NFL, five with the Colts. He had three interceptions last year and is expected to be a leader for the Colts young secondary in 2017, whether it be at safety or cornerback.