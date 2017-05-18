Bike to Work Day Breakfast set for Headwaters Park on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday is National Bike to Work Day.

It was created by the League of the American Bicyclists in 1956 and coincides with National Bike Month in May.

The City of Fort Wayne is celebrating Friday with a Bike to Work Breakfast at Headwaters Park West form 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Parkview Health is providing free coffee, bagels, and fruit

Bike to Work Day breakfast is part of Kickstart, a celebration of bikes, art, music and theater throughout May.

Also Friday is the Bike to Work Day After Party at Fort Wayne Outfitters, 1004 Cass Street. Guests can enjoy food trucks, live music, and door prizes.

The “After Party” runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NewsChannel 15 will be LIVE Friday morning during First News talking with city officials about the benefits of biking, city trails, and pathways. Watch First News starting at 5 a.m. or stream on the WANE Mobile app.