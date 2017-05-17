Three Rivers Festival makes plea for volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 49th annual Three Rivers Festival is set to take place from July 7 to 15 and the success of it depends in part on the help of volunteers.

Organizers need people to donate a few hours of their time to help perform a number of tasks ranging from bartending at nightly concerts to helping with the parade. Volunteers receive free Three Rivers Festival gear, complimentary beverage tickets, discounted admission to concerts, and an invitation to a volunteer party featuring prizes and giveaways.

“It takes the help of hundreds of hard-working volunteers to make the magic of the festival happen each year,” said Jack Hammer, Three Rivers Festival Executive Director.

If you’re interested in volunteering, go to this page on the Three Rivers Festival website.