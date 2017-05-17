Rain, cold weather delays corn crop planting in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says only 56 percent of Indiana’s corn crop has been planted, with rain and chilly weather to blame for the planting delay.

The Journal Gazette reports that heavy rains across the state have flooded some farmers’ fields. Cold weather has also prevented the development of early seedlings and plants.

James Wolff, agriculture and natural resources educator with Purdue’s Allen County extension, says some farmers are expecting less seedling growth because many of the seeds they planted have been killed by the harsh weather.

Purdue Extension corn specialist Bob Neilsen says many farmers will have to replant a larger than normal percentage of their crop this year. Buying additional seeds can be costly and replanting in cold, wet weather has greater risks of seedling disease.

