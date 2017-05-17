Quaker Steak building to be razed for strip mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The former Quaker Steak and Lube building along West Coliseum Boulevard could be razed to make way for a strip mall.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission this week approved a plan for Jackson Investment Group to build a 14,000 square foot “high-end” strip center at 407 W. Coliseum Blvd., between Olive Garden and FedEx near the Glenbrook Mall. Glenbrook Square Shoppes could include space for up to nine tenants, according to plans provided to NewsChannel 15 by Jackson, along with a new parking lot.

Potential tenants have not been identified.

Quaker Steak abruptly closed its doors in June 2015. The restaurant opened in 2011 at the site of the former Don Pablo’s.

The strip mall’s developers must next file for administrative review of the civil site plans. After that staff review is complete, a building permit must be granted.

Jackson Investment Group also handled the development of Corner Shoppes at the northeast corner of the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Coldwater Road. That strip mall calls for Blaze Pizza and one other tenant to move in along with existing tenants Stanton Optical and T Mobile, according to Jackson.