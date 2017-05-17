Police: Worker from Mexico dies in Indiana mowing accident

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 31-year-old worker from Mexico has died after being thrown from a mowing tractor and run over when the vehicle hit a sinkhole in southwestern Indiana.

The apparent accident happened Tuesday along Interstate 64 in Posey County. A statement from Indiana State Police says Alvaro Garcia Guzman of El Portezuelo was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been mowing grass in the freeway median at the time.

The freeway’s eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours for the investigation.

A preliminary investigation found that he didn’t see the sinkhole and was thrown to the ground. He was run over by the mowing equipment and the tractor crossed the eastbound lanes, stopping in a wooded area. State police say his death is under investigation.

