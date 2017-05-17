Police: Moped driver crashes, charged with OWI

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Auburn man was charged with OWI early Thursday morning after crashing his moped, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were called to the 3600 block of County Road 19 – two miles northwest of Auburn at midnight.

According to police, Timothy A. Harmes, 56, Auburn, was driving south on the county road when he lost control and crashed.

Harmes had cuts to his forehead and was taken to an Auburn hospital for treatment.

Investigators said alcohol is a likely factor in the crash.

Harmes has been initially charged with OWI.

The crash is under investigation.