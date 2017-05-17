Police: Armed dad chased van driver who was watching his daughters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A concerned – and armed – father reportedly tried to chase down a man who he suspected of watching his children at play from a van Tuesday evening, according to a report.

Fort Wayne Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home along Turf Lane, near Aboite Center Road, on a report of a disturbance and an armed person there. According to a police report, an unidentified man called 911 and said a man with a gun in a Chevrolet Avalanche was chasing his gold minivan.

The minivan pulled into the parking lot near the baseball fields around Homestead High School, where the van’s driver found a police officer and told him about the armed man, who pulled in behind him. The officer approached the driver of the Avalanche and detained him “for safety reasons,” the report said. A gun was found on the center console of the Avalanche.

The driver of the Avalanche told police that the van’s driver had been parked in front of his home and was watching his three daughters play in the front yard, the report said. He said the van matched the description of a van described in a Facebook post that was circulating. In that post, residents warned of a “sexual predator” who was watching children around the Aboite area in a gold minivan with Ohio plates.

The man said he feared the van’s driver was going to kidnap the girls, according to the report. He told police he confronted the van’s driver and yelled, then as the van pulled away, the man said he grabbed his handgun and followed him in his Avalanche, the report said.

The van’s driver told police he was offering free roof inspections in the area ahead of the confrontation. Police noted in the report that the man did not have a transient merchant permit and did not have a ladder with him. The man said he was not selling anything.

Police noted in the report that several residents had reported the van for suspicious activity.

Both drivers were released.