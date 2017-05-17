Parkview holding job fair today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview Physicians Group will hold a job fair Wednesday to fill openings at facilities around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

The job fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkview Mirro Center at 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive.

Parkview will hire for all lines of business in its network, including more than 250 clinical and non-clinical positions in administration, management, nursing, patient support and more.

Job seekers can complete on-site applications, and interviews will be offered. Light hors d’ouvres will be served and guests can take advantage of raffle prize drawings.