Odor of raw marijuana leads to arrest of Steuben County man

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Steuben County man was arrested by an Indiana State Police Trooper from the Toll Road Post late Tuesday evening on numerous charges following a traffic stop near Howe.

According to Trooper Zarek Finley, at approximately 10:30 p.m. he was investigating a suspicious vehicle on County Road 700 N near Howe. After stopping the vehicle and during his interaction with the driver, Matthew Wayne Friedel, 28, Finley smelled the odor of raw marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Trooper Finely determinted that Friedel was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, two drug syringes, a pipe used for smoking meth and more than $1,800.00 in U.S. currency. Friedel was also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Allen County for dealing meth.

He was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the LaGrange County Jail on the following preliminary charges not related to the arrest warrant:

Dealing Meth

Possession of Meth

Possession of Marijuana

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe

Possession of Paraphernalia