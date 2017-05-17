Mortuary services van driver injured in crash

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a mortuary services van driver was injured in a crash along Interstate 70 in Indiana and another vehicle was brought in to take away a body that was being transported.

The crash happened Tuesday near Cloverdale, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

State police say the minivan driven by a 49-year-old man was heading westbound when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of abrasions and pain. Another mortuary services vehicle was called to transport the body.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. State police say they got calls just before the crash saying the driver may have been fatigued or impaired.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.