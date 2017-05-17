General Mills giving away “Marshmallow Only” Lucky Charms

(CNN) It won’t win any awards for being a healthy way to start your day, but that won’t stop fans of Lucky Charms from trying to get one of 10,000 boxes of the cereal with nothing but marshmallows inside.

General Mills is launching a sweepstakes this month to give away the marshmallow only version of the “magically delicious” cereal.

To enter, people will need to find the code on the inside back panel of specially marked boxes of Lucky Charms. They then need to enter the 14-digit code at marshmallowonly.com and find out if they’re a lucky winner. You can also request a code so you don’t have to actually purchase a box of Lucky Charms to enter.

The sweepstakes run through December 2017.