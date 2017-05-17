Fort Wayne splash pads, pools set to open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The City’s free splash pads will be turned on Saturday, May 27 at 9 am.

Northside Pool will be open May 27 – May 29 and will reopen on a daily basis starting June 3. McMillen Pool will open for the season on June 3.

Currently, we do not have an opening date for Memorial Park Pool, due to a shortage of lifeguards. Once all necessary positions are filled, we will open Memorial Pool. Those interested in a lifeguard position may apply online at www.cityoffortwayne.org.

For additional pool information, including hours of operation, Adult Swim times, fees, Learn-to-Swim classes and pool rental, visit www.fortwayneparks.org/FamilyAquaticCenters.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Northside Pool, the public is invited to swim for just 35 cents per person on Monday, June 5, 12:30 – 5 pm and 7 – 9 pm.

Splash pads are located at the following parks:

Franklin School Park

1903 Saint Marys Avenue

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Buckner Park

6114 Bass Road

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

McCormick Park

2300 Raymond & Holly

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Memorial Park

2301 Maumee & Glasgow

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Robert E. Meyers Park

Inside North Gate of Parkview

Field on Jefferson Blvd.

Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events

Shoaff Park

6401 St. Joe Rd.

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)

7225 North River Road

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Waynedale Park

2900 Koons & Elzey

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm