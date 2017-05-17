Fort Wayne splash pads, pools set to open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The City’s free splash pads will be turned on Saturday, May 27 at 9 am.
Northside Pool will be open May 27 – May 29 and will reopen on a daily basis starting June 3. McMillen Pool will open for the season on June 3.
Currently, we do not have an opening date for Memorial Park Pool, due to a shortage of lifeguards. Once all necessary positions are filled, we will open Memorial Pool. Those interested in a lifeguard position may apply online at www.cityoffortwayne.org.
For additional pool information, including hours of operation, Adult Swim times, fees, Learn-to-Swim classes and pool rental, visit www.fortwayneparks.org/FamilyAquaticCenters.
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Northside Pool, the public is invited to swim for just 35 cents per person on Monday, June 5, 12:30 – 5 pm and 7 – 9 pm.
Splash pads are located at the following parks:
Franklin School Park
1903 Saint Marys Avenue
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Buckner Park
6114 Bass Road
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
McCormick Park
2300 Raymond & Holly
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Memorial Park
2301 Maumee & Glasgow
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Robert E. Meyers Park
Inside North Gate of Parkview
Field on Jefferson Blvd.
Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events
Shoaff Park
6401 St. Joe Rd.
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
7225 North River Road
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Waynedale Park
2900 Koons & Elzey
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm