Firefighters save car inside garage that caught fire

Fort Wayne firefighters on the scene of a fire that started in the garage of a duplex located on Crofton Drive in Fort Wayne on May 17, 2017.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)  A fire that started in a garage and spread to the living quarters of a four-unit duplex located on Fort Wayne’s northeast side caused heavy smoke damage Wednesday afternoon.

However firefighters were able to move a car out of the garage before it was damaged.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. at the duplex located in the 6200 block of Crofton Drive.  One person was at the residence and they managed to get out safely.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

