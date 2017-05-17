Driver of 1st semi that drove off bridge dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a semi that sped through a construction zone along Interstate 69 and crashed into supports of an under-construction span last week has died.

Bruce Lynch, 45, of Anderson died Monday afternoon, six days after his semi crashed around 5:30 a.m. May 9 off an overpass near the 293 milemarker in deep south Allen County. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Anderson died of blunt force trauma from the crash.

Lynch’s rig crashed head-on into a concrete support, and the impact left the cab crushed and heavily damaged. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he would later die.

The area where the crash happened is a construction zone where crews are erecting a new bridge. No construction workers were on the scene when the crash happened. An inspection crew was called in to study the integrity of the supports.

That will happen again, because on Tuesday, another semi – a FedEx truck pulling two trailers – crashed through the construction zone and dropped down the embankment and into the supports. The driver of that rig was hospitalized in serious condition.