Carroll’s Castetter, Felger, Freeman sign to play college baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Carroll seniors signed to play baseball in college on Wednesday afternoon.

Blake Castetter – 2 year varsity player for the Chargers. He is an outfielder and catcher. He signed with the University of Saint Francis.

Hunter Freeman – 2 year varsity player for the Chargers. Hunter is an outfielder and signed with Manchester University.

Zach Felger – 2 year varsity player for the Chargers. Zach is a pitcher for the Chargers and signed with the Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.