Carroll, Snider win as girls sectional tennis gets underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No. 13 Carroll – the only local girls tennis team ranked in the state – swept Leo while Snider did the same to Churubusco at sectional play got underway Wednesday afternoon at Carroll High School.

At no. 1 singles Carroll’s Sydney Jackson defeated Leo’s Haley Parker 7-6(5), 6-0 to set the tone in the 5-0 win by the Chargers.

For Snider, Chloe Smithley won 6-0, 6-0 at no. 1 singles while Hannah Lutz also won 6-0, 6-0 at no. 2 singles as the Panthers won 5-0.

Carroll will face Blackhawk Christian in the semifinals on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. while Snider will now face Northrop at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

The winners of the two semifinal match-ups will square off for the sectional crown at 4:15 p.m. on Friday.