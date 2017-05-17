Brevard aiming to turn North Side back into a winner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new man in charge of the North Side football program – and he’s not too far removed from his playing days.

25-year old Mike Brevard was officially named the new leader of the North Side Legends at the FWCS board meeting on Monday. A former player at Saint Francis, the Indianapolis native has recently been an assistant coach at Wayne and Northrop.

North Side won the SAC recently, taking home the Victory Bell in 2013, but the program has struggled the last three seasons going 8-22 combined – including a 1-9 mark last year in Mike Cochran’s lone season as head coach.