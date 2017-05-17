“Between the Buns” mystery solved



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several week’s ago a sign appeared in an empty store front in the 100 block of Main Street in Fort Wayne. It posed the question “What’s happenin’ between the buns?” The “buns” reference was to Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island to the south and Yummi Bunni, an ice cream doughnut shop to the north.

It was a hugely successful marketing ploy that kept people guessing. As it turns out, the company that came up with the buzz building idea, is also the company that plans to move into the space. Cyclone Social was founded and headed by Fort Wayne native and University of Indianapolis grad Andrew Lamping. Lamping calls it a strategic social media marketing company. “We’re focused in the world of social media, but we still build a marketing strategy for the company that just focuses around that,” said Lamping.

Cyclone Social got its start 5 years ago, and has a growing list of clients that includes some of the best known brands in the Fort Wayne area. The business currently employs 11, but is looking to to hire more. Expanding into the high profile space right next to Coney Island made sense. Lamping hopes to move into the location by the beginning of June.

But that’s not the only business going into several buildings that comprise the block. Kurt Henry is the owner of nearly all of them. In addition to the building that Cyclone Social will call home, he owns the building where Yummi Bunni resides, and co-owns Coney Island’s building. The only store-front he doesn’t own belongs to the Allen County Republican Party.

If Kurt Henry’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he is one of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s younger brothers. The Henry family is known for its size. Kurt is number 11 out of 17 siblings. In all, he says there are 128 members of the family that reside in town.

Next to Cyclone Social, Kurt is building a club that he says will be part Henry family hangout, and part private members. The location has a bar, small kitchen, wine cellar and a roof top deck. It will have seating for 40 people. Kurt expects members will be able to buy access to the facility for a small monthly fee. They will get a code to the front door and will be able to access the club at any time. People will also be able to rent out the space for special occasions. The exact plans are still being hashed out in his mind and could change. He still has to come up with a name. He says he will give the honor of naming the location to his mom.