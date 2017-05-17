2-vehicle crash critically hurts driver

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A driver was critically hurt and two more motorists were slightly injured in a two-vehicle crash near New Haven midday Wednesday.

Police and medics were called just before noon Wednesday to the U.S. 24 and Interstate 469 interchange on a report of a crash there. Investigators at the scene told NewsChannel 15 a car exited southbound 469 onto 24 and pulled in front of an eastbound SUV.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two people in the SUV were both report in fair condition.

One lane of eastbound U.S. 24 was closed to traffic while police investigated.