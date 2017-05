DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Macy Montgomery threw a perfect perfect game.

The Bellmont freshman recorded 18 Ks over six innings – or every single batter she faced she struck out. The Squaws moved to 15-1 on the year and we’re proud to honor them as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

It’s been an incredible turnaround for the program that only won three games a season ago.