Tatis leads 17-hit barrage as TinCaps blast Lugnuts 11-4

LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps racked up a season-high 17 hits on Tuesday night in an 11-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays). Six TinCaps players had multiple hits, and starting pitcher Logan Allen threw six scoreless innings.

Fort Wayne (15-23) wasted no time getting on the board with three runs in the top of the first inning off Lansing starting pitcher Andy Ravel (L). With runners on the corners and no outs, right fielder Jorge Oña grounded into a double play, but shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. scored for a 1-0 TinCaps lead. Third baseman Hudson Potts followed with a double. Then, center fielder Jack Suwinski doubled to score Potts and give the TinCaps a 2-0 advantage. Suwinski scored on a single from designated hitter Eguy Rosario, and Fort Wayne led 3-0.

The TinCaps added to their lead in the second. With runners on first and second base and no outs, Tatis Jr. doubled to score catcher Marcus Greene Jr., giving Fort Wayne a 4-0 lead. With runners on second and third and still no outs, second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza hit a sacrifice fly out to right field that scored left fielder Rod Boykin for a 5-0 advantage.

The third inning produced one TinCaps run, and it came with one swing of the bat. Potts crushed his second home run of the season to give the TinCaps a 6-0 edge.

In the fourth, with a runner on second, Boykin singled to right field to score Greene Jr. for a 7-0 lead. Later in the inning, with runners on second and third and two outs, Potts doubled to right field, scoring Boykin and Ilarraza as Fort Wayne cruised to a 9-0 margin. In the game, Potts had three extra-base hits and three RBIs.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the TinCaps added a run in the sixth. Tatis Jr. homered for the fourth time this season to put Fort Wayne ahead 10-0.

Then in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Tatis Jr. worked a walk to score Rosario to make it an 11-0 ballgame.

Lansing (19-16) was able to get four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Bradley Jones scored on a Ryan Hissey double, Hissey and Yeltsin Gudino scored on a Nick Sinay single, and Joshua Palacios scored on an Edward Olivares groundout to trim the TinCaps’ lead to 11-4.

Allen allowed just three Lansing hits and struck out six batters while walking just one. The six-scoreless innings drop Allen’s ERA to 1.80 which is the lowest among TinCaps starting pitchers.

Next Game

Wednesday, May 17 at Lansing Lugnuts (10:35 a.m.)

-TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Austin Smith

-Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Justin Maese

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn