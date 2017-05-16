South Side’s Smith signs to play football at Trine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defensive lineman Cristian Smith is heading up to Angola to play football at Trine University.
Smith signed a letter of intent to play for the Thunder on Tuesday afternoon.
He plans on studying sports management.
