UPDATE: Semi crash shuts down I-69 for the second time in a week

UPDATE: (7:38 a.m.)- NewsChannel 15 has confirmed the semi has gone off the road into the water and the driver is pinned. Dispatch could only confirm that they are working now to free the driver.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew en route. We will bring you more when it becomes available.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-A crash is causing a headache for commuters this morning. An accident at the 294 mile marker on I-69 Northbound has shut down the interstate, just south of the 469 interchange. A semi-truck has crashed in the construction zone. There are injuries reported and the interstate is closed just after the Markle Exit.

Right now (7:22 a.m.), they are re-routing traffic off exit 286 (Markle).