Northrop girls cruise to 26th sectional crown

Click here for full results from the sectional meet at North Side.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop cruised to the 26th girls track sectional title in program history Tuesday at North Side as the Bruins tallied 162 points as a team to claim the crown.

Northrop’s Breanna Phillips, who signed with Pitt on Monday, led the way by taking first in the 400 meters, the 100 meter hurdles, and the high jump . Teammate Kyara Muhammad, who signed with Purdue on Monday, won the 300 meter hurdles, and the long jump. Muhammad teammed with Izabelle nelson, Kamiyah Earley, and Regan Swisshelm to win the 4×100 relay. Muhammad, Phillips, Jo’deci Irby, and Dylan Kirkwood also earned Northrop a win in the 4×400. Northrop junior Alicia Tiney-Williams took home first place in the shot put as well.

Northrop 162 points

2. Carroll 124.5

3. Bishop Dwenger 90

4. Snider 64

5. Concordia 52

6. South Side 37

7. Woodlan 32

8. Churubusco 22.5

9. North Side 20

10. Leo 17