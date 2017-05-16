Logan, Weber, Boyce go deep but Dons fall to Purdue

KOKOMO, Ind. – A two-run ninth for Purdue broke a tie game and lifted the Boilermakers to a 9-7 victory over Fort Wayne on Tuesday (May 16) evening in a non-conference game at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Brock Logan tied the game in the bottom of the first with a mammoth home run to dead center. It was his sixth home run of the season. According officials with the ballpark, it is the first home run to go over the center field wall in a game in the thee-year history of the stadium.

Jackson Boyce started the third inning with a double. He sat there until a two-out RBI single by Jacob Dickson. It made the score 3-3.

Down 6-3 in the fourth, Fort Wayne went to work once again. This time it was a two-run home run by Jackson Boyce to right field to tie the game at six. It was Boyce’s fourth home run of the year.

The ‘Dons tied it again in the sixth on a solo home run by Jake Weber. The shot to deep left knotted the game at seven. It was Weber’s second home run of the season.

It stayed tied until the ninth but the ‘Dons had a chance in the eight. Fort Wayne loaded the bases with one out. A run would have put the ‘Dons up, but they were left stranded and the two clubs went to the ninth tied at seven when Purdue took the lead.

The ‘Dons out-hit Purdue 14-12 with Weber and Brandon Yoho each recording three hits. Fort Wayne worked five walks against Purdue pitching.

Ross Learnard is now 6-0 for Purdue after throwing the final two innings. Cameron Boyd tossed three innings for Fort Wayne and suffered the loss. He is now 0-9.

Evan Warden and Hayden Granta hit home runs for Purdue.

Purdue improves to 27-24. Fort Wayne falls to 8-41. The ‘Dons return to action on Thursday (May 18) when they host North Dakota State at Mastodon Field in the final Summit League series of the year.