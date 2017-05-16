ISP Motor Carrier officer injured in crash involving cement truck

WOLCOTT, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Police Motor Carrier officer was injured when her squad car was broadsided by a cement mixer Monday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The crash took place just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 24 and U.S. 231 north of Lafayette according to a press release issued by Indiana State Police.

Investigators have determined Inspector Cheri Johnson was driving north on U.S. 231 approaching U.S. 24 when she failed to yield to traffic and was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound cement mixer.

Johnson’s car ended up on a ditch on the east side of U.S. 24 and the cement mixer rolled on its side and came to rest on U.S. 231.

Johnson had to be extricated from her car and she was taken by ambulance to a hospital Lafayette with minor injuries and was later released. The driver of the cement mixer was transported to a hospital in Monticello, IN with minor injuries. He also was treated and released.

Seatbelts were used by both drivers and the crash is still under investigation. Assisting at the scene were troopers from the Lafayette Post, White County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcott Fire and Rescue, Monticello Fire Department EMS, Indiana State Policed Motor Carrier Division and Farney’s Wrecker Service.