Huntington falls to Faulker at NAIA tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WANE) – Huntington could muster only three hits in a 3-0 lost to top-seeded Faulker Tuesday in the second day of play in the Montgomery bracket at the NAIA national tournament.

The Foresters will now face the winner of Truett McConnell (Ga.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow.

D.J. Moore went 6.1 innings and gave up one earned run, taking the loss for HU.

Michael Crowley’s double was the lone extra base hit for the Foresters, while Adam Roser and Dalton Combs both singled.