Heroin dealer sentenced in $9K drug bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man arrested nearly a year ago after a raid turned up $9,000 worth of drugs has been sentenced in federal court.

Marlon Cole, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 151 months imprisonment followed by 3 years supervised release. Cole had previously pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute less than 100 grams of heroin.

Just after 8 a.m. July 21, 2016, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team and detectives with the Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant for narcotics in the 600 block of Third Street.

During the search of the home, detectives found two firearms and ammunition, a large amount of cash, some 5 grams of cocaine and more than 40 grams of heroin. Sgt. Mark Brooks said the combined street value of the cocaine and heroin was roughly $9,000.

As a result of the search, police pulled over and arrested Cole.