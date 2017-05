BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Freshman Andrew Saalfrank took the biggest start of his life and ran with it as Saalfrank earned the win as Indiana topped second-ranked Louisville 4-3 on Tuesday night at Bart Kaufman Stadium.

Saalfrank, a Heritage High School grad, went 4.1 innings, striking out four while yielding three hits, three earned runs, and issuing three walks.

Saalfrank was credited with the win, improving his record to 2-1 this season.