Father shocked after adult son accused of decapitating mom

ESTACADA, Ore. (AP) — A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother’s Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

David Webb told The Associated Press that he “never foresaw a problem” before bursting into loud sobs during a phone interview.

Authorities say 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb showed up at a grocery store Sunday covered in blood and carrying a human head when he began stabbing a checkout clerk before he was subdued.

David Webb said his son had vision problems and received Social Security payments.

He said his wife had said she believed her son was depressed, but David said he never saw any indication of that.

Joshua Webb was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder.