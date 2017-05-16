Dream reveals winning Powerball numbers

MARION, Ind. (WANE) A Marion woman has won $1 million playing Powerball based on numbers her daughter remembered from a dream about the lottery game.

The woman, only identified as Rebecca T., initially thought she had only won $100,000 until her daughter called her to say the ticket was worth ten times that.

Rebecca told officials with the Hoosier Lottery that her oldest daughter had a dream in January that included a Powerball ticket with the numbers 11-21-31-41-59 and a 9 for the Powerball. She played the numbers a number of times before matching all the numbers except the Powerball for the May 6 drawing.

“I always said we would hit one day,” Rebecca said while claiming her prize money at Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in Indianapolis. “Can’t believe it actually happened.”

She plans to share the money with family and fulfill a longtime dream of building a tiny home.