Donnelly, Banks weigh in on Trump’s alleged sharing of intelligence

Republican Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) issued the following statement Tuesday regarding a Washington Post report that President Donald Trump revealed classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador:

“President Trump has the authority to disclose intelligence information but the implications of sharing sensitive material must be carefully considered. The lives of intelligence professionals around the globe and vital international partnerships depend on the responsible safeguarding of sensitive information. I continue to urge the President and his administration to refrain from pursuing cooperation with Russia at the expense of our allies and national security.

“As another Washington media storm brews, I urge my colleagues in Congress to move past the news frenzy of the day and focus on what matters. Voters elected a Republican Congress and a Republican President to grow our economy, reform our broken tax code, repeal and replace Obamacare, rebuild our military and solve our nation’s problems. We must stay focused on these important priorities, be the party of purpose and move our country forward.”

Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly took to Twitter to air his take on the report.

See Joe’s statement regarding President Trump sharing classified intel with Russia: pic.twitter.com/tsxcQMyJUB — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) May 16, 2017