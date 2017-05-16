Authorities: Inmate apprehended after escape in Indiana

DALEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from custody in eastern Indiana has been apprehended during a traffic stop.

Authorities say 43-year-old Delmar Ray Gabbard was caught along Interstate 69 on Monday night by Delaware County sheriff’s deputies. He was captured after authorities say they got a tip that he was in Daleville and he was spotted leaving a home there.

The Henry County sheriff’s department says Gabbard had been sought after escaping Sunday evening from a corrections facility that houses non-violent offenders. The department says Gabbard fled after requesting some ice from a corrections officer.

He had been jailed since May 1 on drug-related charges.

