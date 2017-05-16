Appeals court cuts sentence for man in toddler’s murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has reduced the sentence of a South Bend man convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

The court reduced 18-year-old Tyre Bradbury’s sentence from 90 years to 60 years on Monday. The South Bend Tribune reports the court ruled a criminal gang enhancement that had doubled Bradbury’s 45-year sentence for murder was not proportional to the nature of the crime.

Bradbury was sentenced one year ago in the 2014 death of 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. The toddler was playing outside when he was struck by a stray bullet fired several blocks away in a gang confrontation.

Bradbury was found guilty of providing a gun to a man convicted of murder for firing the fatal shot and sentenced to 60 years.

