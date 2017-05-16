ACLU calls for end of neck holds after Vegas man’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An unarmed man died after Las Vegas police grabbed him in a neck hold highlighting the controversial law enforcement technique to subdue people.
The New York Police Department — the nation’s largest — no longer allows officers to go for the neck after the July 2014 death of 43-year-old Eric Garner.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada says the technique should be off-limits after Tashii Brown’s death outside a Strip casino early Sunday.
Las Vegas police train to use a version of a chokehold designed to avoid restricting the airway while cutting the flow of blood to the brain.
The Clark County coroner said a ruling on what killed Brown is pending.
District Attorney Steve Wolfson said there will be a public use-of-force review to air the findings of the investigation of Brown’s death.
KEN RITTER, Associated Press
