10th Annual Jason Baker Pro Football Mini Camp set for this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The 10TH annual Jason Baker Pro Football Mini Camp will be held May 20 and 21 at Wayne High School in Fort Wayne.

The camp, organized by Fort Wayne native and former NFL punter Jason Baker, is for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade males in northeast Indiana. Camp attendees have an opportunity to receive football instruction from some of the region’s best coaches. The camp also encourages values that will lead to success off the field – values such as teamwork, dedication, perseverance, integrity, and leadership through service.

More than 1,700 young people have participated in the camp over the years and have shared Baker’s vision for building communities of young leaders.

“We are excited about the 2017 Pro Football Mini Camp,” Baker said. “We have an impressive staff of coaches who have a great weekend of football instruction planned for our participants. We are also honored to again host NFL Flag games as part of this year’s camp itinerary.”

A servant leadership project is part of every camp and during this year’s project participants will be involved in activities that support the care of animals at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has been a landmark and identifying trait of my hometown for more than 50 years,” Baker said. “From the perspective of an aspiring philanthropist, it is inspirational. I see the zoo as an awesome testament to the generosity of the community where I grew up.”

The camp this year runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 20 and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 21.

Young people can get more information or register for the camp by May 18 by visiting www.profootballminicamp.com